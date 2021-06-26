Keta: Fishermen lament over government's decision to halt fishing in July

Fishermen in Keta municipality of the Volta region have lamented over the decision by Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission to suspend fishing in the country starting from July, 2021.

They said the action of government will create severe hardship since fishing is their only source of livelihood.

Mr Mawuli Ahadzi, one of the chief fishermen in Keta told ModernGhana News that it will be very difficult to survive if fishing activities are halted.

He appealed to government to assist them with food items and funds to support their dependents and families during the closing period.

"We have children, wives and families who depend on us, and closing fishing for a period will be hard to cope with," he added.

Madam Gloria Amevor, a market woman who buy and sell fishies at Keta said similar exercises some years back brought about severe hardship in the fishing communities including famine as many homes struggled to feed themselves.

Their concerns follow a statement signed by Mr Michael Arthur-Dadzie, the Executive Director of the Forestry Commission on June 10,2021 that artisanal and inshores activities will last for one month starting from July 1 to July 31 whilst those operating as industrial fleets will start theirs from July 1 to 31 August, 2021.

The statement added that the closed season policy is in accordance with section 76(3) and 84 of Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), which commencement was suspended last year because of covid-19 pandemic.

It indicated the move is to alleviate the over-exploitation and pressure on the marine water and also regain depleted stock.