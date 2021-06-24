Removal of Domelevo, Amidu’s resignation tainted Akufo-Addo – Gyampo

Listen to article

The way and manner the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo was removed from office and also the resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor stained the Akufo-Addo administration in relation to the President’s commitment to fighting corruption, a Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampoh has said.

Prof Gaympoh said in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Onua TV’s Kwame Tutu that “One of the things that that drew some of us to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was when he said he was never corrupt. But how they sacked Daniel Domelevo from office and how Martin Amidu resigned. I even have a problem with Amidu for resigning because I thought it was a defeatist position he took. But I believe that the matter was not handled properly” by the government.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Mr Domelevo, to proceed on his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days. The leave took effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House further directed Mr. Domelevo to hand over all matters relating to his office to his Deputy, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed Mr. Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated leave of 123 working days, according to records available to the Presidency, with effect from Wednesday, 1st July 2020.”

Nana Addo’s decision to ask the Auditor-General to take his leave is said to be based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (651).

The statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin indicated that the Auditor-General has taken only nine out of his 132 working days of his accumulated annual leave since assuming office in December 2016.

He was later declared retired by the President after resuming work from his leave.

---3news.com