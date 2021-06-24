1-year-old baby washed away in Kumasi after Wednesday evening rains

Listen to article

A baby has been reportedly washed away in Sawaba in Kumasi following the Wednesday evening rains in the Ashanti regional capital.

The baby was traveling with his parents in a tricycle when they got stuck in a flood causing the tricycle to tip over.

Residents in the community, according to reports, moved in to save the parents but could not find the baby as he was washed away by the flood.

“The body of the baby who was washed away hasn’t been found. The parents are not taking it easy at all. When it rains, it’s difficult to use the Sawaba road. The gutters become flooded so we don’t know why the tricycle rider tried using the road that led to the death of the 1-yr-old baby,” a resident told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.

Other reports also say the convoy of President Akufo-Addo which was returning from the Upper East region got stuck in the flood.

