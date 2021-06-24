Accra: Another ‘dumsor’ coming

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced there will be an interrupted power supply (dumsor) to parts of Accra from next week as it plans to embark on the construction of various towers.

In the last few months, ECG has been undertaking several maintenance works to ensure a consistent supply of power to the general public.

In a new press release from ECG, it said it is collaborating with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake interruptions in power supply to facilitate the work of contractors as part of projects to improve power supply reliability and system voltages.

As a result, the Trasacco Bulk Supply Point (BSP) will be managed to enable the construction of towers at the Volta, Accra East, and Achimota substations and to complete the stringing and commissioning of a new double-circuit 161kv Volta-Achimota transmission line.

Due to that, the power supply to various areas in the capital is expected to experience interruptions for three weeks.

“In view of this the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the improvement works will take Twenty-two days from Monday 28th June to Monday 19th July and will affect power supply to some customers in Accra between the hours of 6.00PM and 12midnight,” part of a release from the company has said.

Areas to be affected include East Legon, Ajiringanor, American House, Accra Mall, Golf House, Adjen Kojo, and others.

Find below the press release: