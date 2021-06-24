Anti-virus creator McAfee ‘commits suicide’ in prison

The creator of anti-virus software, John McAfee has reportedly died in prison.

He is suspected to have committed suicide in his prison cell.

According to a report monitored on BBC, he was found found dead in a Barcelona prison cell hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges.

Reports say the Justice Department in Barcelona indicated that prison medics tried to resuscitate him, but were not successful.

The Department was quoted as saying in a statement that “everything indicates” McAfee took his own life.

The late McAfee company is credited for releasing the first commercial anti-virus software.

McAfee VirusScan, according to BBC, helped to spark a multi-billion dollar industry in the computer world. It was eventually sold to technology giant Intel for more than $7.6bn (£4.7bn).

It would be recalled that he was arrested in Spain, in October 2020, over tax evasion charges.

He was arrested just when he was about to board a plane to Turkey.

He was then accused of failing to file tax returns for four years.

According to the US Justice Department, McAfee evaded tax liability by having his income paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees.

His extradition to the US was authorized by Spain’s National Court.

---DGN online