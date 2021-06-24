Prioritize health sector just like education sector – SEND Ghana charges gov’t

Mumuni Mohammed, Send Ghana Programmes manager for the North has charged government to prioritize the health sector and give it the same attention the education sector has had to ensure the impacts of future epidemics are minimal.

He made this call on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at a national dialogue organised at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra to discuss epidemic preparedness in the country, drawing from the lessons and challenges laid bare by the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sideline of the event that brought together various key stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Finance, Mr. Mumuni Mohammed said the past year has proven that Ghana does not have a well-coordinated epidemic preparedness plan.

According to him, even though there is the National Action Plan for health security, government’s commitment in terms of its implementation over the years hasn’t been the best.

This he believes has resulted in the many challenges the country has experienced since the Covid-19 epidemic hit the country.

In the foregoing, the SEND Ghana Programmes manager says his outfit wants government to channel the same energy pushed into the education sector to the health sector as well.

“Over the years we have prioritized the education sector through the Free Senior High School. I think that the same priority should be given to the health sector.

“The Covid-19 brought to a standstill everything including education and so we look forward to government recognizing this and increasing allocation for the health sector,” Mr. Mumuni Mohammed noted.

In addition, SEND Ghana wants government through the Ministry of Finance to begin to give true meaning to implementing the National Action Plan and making sure that there is a well-coordinated National Epidemic Preparedness Plan.