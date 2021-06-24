Broaden tax net, build robust economy to withstand future epidemics – SEND Ghana to gov’t

Civil Society advocacy group, SEND Ghana has charged government to focus on building a robust economy that will minimize the impact of future epidemics.

The move, it noted, will ensure the shocks of Covid-19 pandemic experienced since last year does not repeat itself.

The group on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, organized a national dialogue to discuss epidemic preparedness in the country, drawing from the lessons and challenges that have come up in the midst of the Coronavirus.

While the latest SEND Ghana research lays bare the fact the country has been experiencing epidemics in the past even before Covid-19, there is no saying that there will not be more in the future.

From Cholera to meningitis which has become an annual epidemic in the North, others experienced in the past before Covid-19 includes influenza.

These epidemics according to data gathered from the SEND Ghana research has killed over 2500 Ghanaians between 1997 and 2021.

Particularly making reference to the Covid-19 pandemic that has exposed the vulnerability of systems in the country, the advocacy group insists that it is the time to push for a Ghana Beyond Aid built on a robust economy.

As part of other recommendations, SEND Ghana also wants the government to step up efforts to mobilize domestic revenue to build the country’s reserves to withstand shocks from epidemic outbreaks through broadening the tax net and adding value in the process.

“We are saying that epidemics affect our country, it is important and the time is now for our country to wake up and build a robust economy. All sectors must contribute to make it happen.

“We are recommending that we make an effort as a people to mobilize domestic resources. We cannot fall on donors all the time. The Ghana beyond aid, this is the time so that we can withstand the shocks [of epidemics] when they come,” Mrs. Harriet N. Agyemang, a Senior Programmes Officer at Send Ghana said at the national dialogue on Wednesday.

While calling on the government to develop local capacity and support local production of vaccines, Mrs. Harriet Agyemang added that the government should commit to setting up Ghana Centre for Disease Control (Ghana CDC) to sustainably respond effectively to future epidemics.

Adding his voice, SEND Ghana Programmes manager for the North, Mr. Mumuni Mohammed charged the government to go by its pledge to the Abuja Declaration and annually allocate 15% of the country’s budget to the health sector.

“We have inadequacies in terms of infrastructure, health personnel, logistics, consumables that are needed. All of that require resources and so we are looking forward to government increasing its allocation to the health sector. Today we are doing around 7-8%, which is an average of 15%. If government can increase allocation to the health sector we can be able to resists the shocks [of future endemics],” he shared.

On his part, Country Coordinator for Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Stephen Atasige called on stakeholders to join heads and push the government to put systems in place to ensure the country is prepared for unforeseen epidemics.

He said budget allocation in particular to the health sector must be prioritized as it will no doubt save lives in the event of future epidemics.

SEND Ghana’s national dialogue took place at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra. Amongst the many stakeholders invited were representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, traditional leaders, Officer of the Chief Imam, the Christian Council, and a number of Civil Society Organisations,

The programme was organised with funding from Global Health Advocacy Incubator.