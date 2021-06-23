Assembly and Unit Committee Members urged to support assembly’s IGF generation grive

Hon, David Kwasi Asare DCE addressing the House

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Mr David Kwasi Asare has entreated assembly members to support the campaign for revenue mobilization by the assembly to improve their Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

He said it was only when Assembly and Unit Committee Members actively supported revenue generation activities of their assemblies to rake in more income that their sitting allowances could also be increased.

Mr. Kwasi Asare made the call in his maiden address to the Assembly Members at the 1st Ordinary meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Assembly at Akumadan, the Offinso North District capital.

He urged the members to educate the electorates on the need to meet their tax obligations to aid development of their respective electoral areas.

The DCE said government policies like digitization, property rate, land development and management and waste management ought to be executed in their communities saying “there is the need for assembly members to see themselves as ambassadors who needed to be diligent, proactive and law abiding, and showing mutual respect to one another in order to move the development of the assembly forward.”

While urging them to adopt teamwork for effective leadership, he commended them for taking bold decisions to represent the electorates and asked them to be abreast with the code of ethics and standing orders of the local government.

The DCE urged Assembly Members to help educate their respective communities to continually adhere to the Population and Housing Census exercise to participate fully to ensure that credible data is obtained to enable the district to be elevated to a municipal status.

In his welcome address earlier, the Presiding Member of the district Hon. Francis Awuah thanked members for honoring the invitation and said the meeting was to reflect on the development needs and aspirations of the people in District.

He also entreated the house to come out with innovative ways to help the assembly mobilize revenue for the implementation of programmes and projects.