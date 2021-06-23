PEOPLE & LIFESTYLEEmpi Baryeh and Joann Schofield-Childs to Headline Ghana Book Club’s June Discussion

Listen to article

The award winning Ghanaian Romance Author, Empi Baryeh and Joann Merritt Schofield-Childs who are the respective authors of; Forest Girl and Take Me Home to Africa are confirmed as the guest authors for discussions in this month’s Ghana Book Club meeting, which shall be held virtually on Zoom on the 26th of June 2021 by 7pm in the evening.

The authors will have an opportunity of leading an interactive session, which will include listening to the reviews of their books, responding to questions from their readers and general discussion on books in the monthly book club meeting.

The Book Club which was created on this year’s world book day, as a side project of Ghana Literary Foundation to enhance literacy, by promoting reading and cross-cultural intelligence in the Ghanaian society, selected 4 books for reading and discussion this June, which are :

Peters wish-by Kathy Knowles

A book for children between 7 and 11 years, about Peter a boy whose father works for anti-poaching team in Tanzania, the story is built on the issue of Poaching which is a major problem in Tanzania.

The Kings Drumbeat by Dianne McBagonluri

An epic play about Maame Foriwaa and Lord Sikahene an ambitious noble pair with big plans for their daughter, Sikabea: to become the next queen of Sikakrom. But other families too are competing for King Nana’s heart. This story, presents one of Ghana’s many rich folkloric traditions.

Both are available for purchase in all EPP Bookshops.

Forest Girl by Empi Baryeh

A story hinged on a love triangle between a man Michael , who found himself in a complicated love triangle with two women, one being his wife Esi and the other a mysterious forest girl that he had met in a chance encounter.

Forest Girl can be purchased at Legon Bookshop or purchased online at Booknook stores and have it delivered at your door step.

Take me Home to Africa by Joan Merritt Schofield Childs

The book is non-fiction that chronicled a Diaspora’s journey back home to Africa, the autobiography is honestly sketched in faith and love, celebrating a dream come true. This book is recommended not only for family, friends and Afrikans of the Diaspora with the desire to be in Africa but also for those of the continent, especially Ghana, who can glean the recognition of their hospitality, and note the shortcomings which they take for granted of which the author has shown understanding and tolerance.

Take Me Home to Africa can be purchased on Amazon and directly from the Ghana Book Club.

The Authors Empi Baryeh and Joann Schofield-Childs also donated copies of their books to the club for gift out to the public.

The Ghana Book Club is powered by Ghana Literary Foundation, supported by EPP Book Services with blog support from modernghana, ameyawdebrah, cypressgh and ytainment media platforms.