A/R: Notorious armed robber gunned down in attempt to escape from police custody

A suspected notorious armed robber arrested in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, June 22 has been shot dead after attempting to escape from police custody.

Iddrisu Adams, also known as Koomi, was grabbed by the Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service in connection with a series of robberies.

On Wednesday, June 23, when he was taking police officers to hideouts named by him as where his accomplices are, he attempted to escape.

The police say they swiftly responded by shooting him.

“The suspect was taken to the St. Martin’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

The police have assured the public of their commitment to prevent and fight crime, therefore calling on the public for cooperation.

They have advised the accomplices of Iddrisu Adams to surrender by reporting to the nearest police station.

