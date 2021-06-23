CRS, stakeholders to develop sanitation plan for Tamale

Stakeholders in sanitation management have attended a meeting to develop a comprehensive Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Plan for the management of sanitation in greater Tamale to ensure safe, adequate, equitable, and sustainable sanitation for the residents.

The Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Plan is expected to be incorporated into the Medium Term Development Plan of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, which constitute the greater Tamale area.

The two-day meeting, which ended in Tamale, was organised by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an international non-governmental organisation, as part of its Urban WASH and Resilience project.

The CRS is implementing the Urban WASH and Resilience project in partnership with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, Ghana Water Company Limited, and other stakeholders, with the aim to address water security and sanitation challenges in greater Tamale.

Stakeholders that attended the meeting included representatives from the United Nations Children’s Fund, Water Aid, Global Communities, Plan International Ghana, UN Habitat, Afram Plains Development Organisation, World Vision, SEND – GHANA, INTAGRAD, Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Police Service.

They deliberated on the outcome of the results of an assessment of the sanitation overview in greater Tamale and proposed strategies such as advocacy, policy formulation, enforcement of laws, capacity building for key sector players, and sensitisation to be incorporated into a Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Improvement Plan for greater Tamale.

The meeting was one of a series of meetings that would be organised among key sector players (NGOs, Government Agencies and Private sector players) in greater Tamale to finalise the plan and ensure its implementation through coordination, collaboration and leveraging on resources of various stakeholders to improve sanitation in greater Tamale.

Mr Laari Chimbar, WASH Project Manager at CRS, speaking during the meeting, was optimistic that stakeholders working together would synergise interventions, which was important to improve sanitation management in greater Tamale.

Mr Sulemana Yakubu, Northern Regional Environmental Health Officer commended CRS and other stakeholders for their continued investment in efforts to improve sanitation in greater Tamale advising residents to change their habits towards sanitation management to improve the situation.