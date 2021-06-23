35 foreigners arrested over internet fraud at Sowutoum

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 35 foreigners suspected to be illegal immigrants who engaged in internet fraud.

The suspects are made up of 27 Burkinabe's, Four Togolese, and four Nigerians.

They were arrested at Sowutoum in the Greater Accra region after a Togolese reported to the police on June 21 that he had been allegedly defrauded by one of the suspects.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the 35 suspected immigrants were arrested following the report from the victim.

“When officers arrived at their house for questioning none of the immigrants were able to provide any immigration document. Based on that the police arrested them and the Ghana Immigration Service has since been informed of the necessary actions”, she said.

DSP. Effia Tenge urged the public, especially landlords, to ascertain the immigration status of foreigners they offer accommodation to and also report to the police if they become suspicious of the activities of their tenants.

---DGN online