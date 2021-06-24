W/R: Minister donates GHc20,000 to Western Regional Football Association

Listen to article

Western Regional Minister, Hon Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darkoh-Mensah has donated GHc20,000.00 to Western Regional Football Association in support of sporting activities in the region.

The minister noted that sports is the passion of the youth. It has become a sector of economic importance to countries thus, making its growth and development paramount to governments across the globe.

"Yesterday, June 21, 2021, I graced division 2 league soccer competition in the Western Region to offer my support to the game.

"As development of the game is of profound interest to me in the Region both individual and team level, I donated GH₵20,000.00 to aid the organisation of the game," the Minister stated.

He further urged the administrators of the game to focus more on branding, marketing, and development of the teams to engender sponsorship support.

He said, "I was grateful for the presentation of a cake to me as a means of honour to my birthday celebration."