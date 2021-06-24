Strengthen guidance and counseling units in schools to curb rising suicide cases — Lawyer to GES

A Sunyani based Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Eric Ansah Ankomah has call the need for Ghana Education Service (GES) to strengthen the already existing Guidance and Counseling Units in all levels of Education in Ghana to cater for personal problems that may affect academics or relations in schools.

Contributing to a discussion on Suncity 97.1 FM’s ‘Morning Drive’ in Sunyani on Tuesday on whether or not suicide should be decriminalized, Lawyer Ansah who did not want to sound prejudicial due to a pending case at the Supreme Court, was of the view that, effective Guidance and Counseling Units will not only maintain academic standards but will address the challenges that are likely to provoke suicidal thoughts.

He noted that, both the society and the academic environment today are confronted with several life-threatening challenges that if not checked, could jeopardize the destiny of the future generation.

Mr Fred Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Sikapa Farms, who spoke on the same show, maintained that, failed suicide attempt victims should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

He opined that there is no justification whatsoever for any human being, rich or poor, to take his or her life or that of others.

“Don’t kill yourself, suicide is a disgrace to the family, share your problems with the right people,” he said.

Mr Christian Labrechet Malm-Hesse, a private Legal Practitioner is invoking the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to decriminalize attempted suicide in Ghana, saying, any person who attempts suicide is suffering from a mental disability and should be given psychological treatment and not incarceration.

He is arguing section 57 (2) of the criminal offences act, 1960 (act 29) which makes attempted suicide a criminal offence is unconstitutional.