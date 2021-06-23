AUDIO: We perform human sacrifices to get more gold, either your child or someone else – Former galamseyer reveals

A former illegal miner (galamseyer), Nana Poku popularly known as ‘Strongman’ has made a frightening revelation about how illegal small-scale miners make human sacrifices to ensure their mining sites yield more gold.

Sharing his experience on illegal mining on “Ghana Kasa” show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Tuesday, he told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah that no galamsey site can produce more gold without human blood being used to perform certain rituals.

Strongman noted that after one acquires a galamsey site, blood sacrifice is needed to make the land yield more gold.

“In the beginning, you may get some of the experienced people to get you the human blood for the sacrifice, but after you see the land producing gold in large quantities you’ll be asked to find the blood yourself. If you don’t sacrifice your child, then it may be a stranger you’ll have to sacrifice, that is how we operate at the various galamsey sites. So if you play jokes at a galamsey site you’ll be killed in no time.

“The galamsey sites need human blood to generate more gold. I can say on authority that at almost all galamsey sites, one will need human blood to ensure more gold is produced. I went to a place, the owner of the concession sacrificed a pregnant woman and used her for rituals to get more gold at his mining concession. This particular site I’m referring to is very small, but the amount of gold found on that land is beyond comprehension.”

