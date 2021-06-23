COVID cases surge in Ashanti Region; 35 cases averagely recorded a week

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Director for Public Health, Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei has confirmed the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Region, with 35 cases averagely being recorded a week in the past three weeks.

According to him, the surge is a result of residents throwing caution to the wind and not abiding by the COVID-19 safety protocols following the commencement of the vaccination exercise in the region.

Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei in an interview with Joy FM Wednesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com disclosed that there currently 100 active cases with only one severe case who’s on admission.

He added that contact tracing has already started.

According to the latest Ghana Health Service update as of 19th June, four more people have died from COVID-19 increasing the number from 790 to 794. A total of 1,301 active cases have been recorded with 93,141 persons having recovered. The total number of cases remains 95, 236.

---kasapafm