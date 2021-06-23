Ignore calls, messages sent in my name – Botwe to MMDCE hopefuls

Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Dan Botwe says he has not ordered calls and messages to be sent on his behalf to anyone who has shown interest in appointment as a Municipal, Metropolitan, or District Chief Executive (MMDCE).

The minister said it has come to his attention that some scammers are using his name to dupe persons who have shown interest to be MMDCEs.

He has, therefore, cautioned all interested persons to ignore calls and messages made in his name as they are the activities of fraudsters.

“The attention of the Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe has been drawn to a vicious scam being perpetrated by fraudsters to dupe persons who have shown interest to be considered for appointment as MMDCEs.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Minister wishes to state emphatically that he has not asked calls and messages to be sent on his behalf to anybody. These are fraudsters and should be ignored,” Mr. Botwe said in a statement.

---classfm