19-Year-old deaf and dumb commits suicide by hanging

Mpasaaso Number 2 Community in the Ahafo Ano South-West District of the Ashanti Region has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the death of a 19-year-old, Kwaku Ayiriba dead and dumb who hanged himself on a farm.

Confirming the incident, his mother, Madam Juliet Ayiriba who disclosed her son had successfully invested in a tomato farm.

According to her, on that fateful day, he told his father that he was going to work on his farm but he never returned.

This she noted that the family got alarmed and reported the matter to the Assembly Member and the chief of the town who also informed Mpasaaso Police Station.

The police together with other town folks combed everywhere.

He was later found hanging on a cocoa tree on his farm with blood oozing from his mouth.

The body has been deposited at the Mankranso Government Hospital Morgue waiting for autopsy.