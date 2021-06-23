Report people who enjoy water from illegal connections – GWCL urges Ghanaians

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has urged Ghanaians to report persons benefitting from illegal water connections across the country.

The company described the act as disturbing and said it is denying them of valuable revenue.

“Some of our customers are engaging in illegal connections into their systems, and Ghanaians are watching. If you allow a customer to take more than he is supposed to take, he denies those downstream what they are supposed to get. We have to be responsible and to report those who are engage in it or haven't even paid their water bills.''

At about a month ago, the GWCL prompted people who had not yet paid their bills to do so immediately.

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company Limited, in May this year, also warned of a revenue mobilisation exercise in eleven districts, as part of a national exercise to retrieve all arrears owed by customers.

As part of the planned exercise, disconnection teams would be set up and deployed in all districts to disconnect, on the spot, all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears.

Speaking at the commissioning of an ultra-modern Metre Lab and Telemetry System invented to help collect data and monitor water distribution, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Ltd., Ing. Dr Clifford Abdullah Braimah, said his outfit will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

He also says the company will continue to introduce new technological systems to track consumers.

“We want to improve our operations very well for everybody. We still don't have a system to track these people. But, we are moving there. We want to be able to sit in our offices and be able to tell who is consuming our water illegally and who is not metered.”

The Ghana Water Company says its vision is to continue to invent different technologies to aid in the distribution of water, portability and mobility.

—Citinewsroom