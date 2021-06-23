Akatsi South: Assembly member cuts sod for new Kindergarten classroom block at Ayitikope

Mr Jerry Etsey Agbo, the Assemblymember for Gefia Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has cut sod for the construction of a new kindergarten classroom block at Ayitikope.

He was joined by Torgbi Katsekpor IV to commence the project that will be completed within two months to help ease teaching and learning at the infant stage.

Mr Agbo during the commissioning disclosed that the construction of the KG block is been championed by Times Africa Real Estate and funded by VALCO TRUST FUND, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

He said communities within his electoral area such as Gefia, Ayitikope, Kpohega, Akplorkope, Bierokope and their surrounding towns will benefit from the project when completed.

He stated that such a project will help solve many infrastructure deficits troubling the educational sector in the electoral area.

"I lobby for this project to help put end to learning and teaching challenges under trees especially the young ones", he stated.

According to him, some school teachers and pupils still teach and learn under trees within his electoral area which describes as very pathetic and harmful to the kids.

Torgbi Katsekpor IV, Dufia of Ayitikope in his speech expressed happiness about the project and thanked the Assemblymember for his hard works in terms of education.

Torgbi Katsekpor also urged his people to assist the contractor to meet the project timeline.

He also told ModernGhana News that the Assemblymember has helped in renovation works of the community Junior High School classroom block some few years ago.

Torgbi further appealed to all citizens of the community to help the school in various ways they can to address some problems still facing the area.

Mr Agbo also commissioned a borehole at Gefia on Friday, June 18 to enable the electorate to address the water challenges in the area.

Presence at the occasion were unit committee members, committee elders and people from various towns in the electoral area.