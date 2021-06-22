ModernGhana logo
Dean of Students' Affairs at Pentecost University, Rev. Johnathan Koffie has died

By Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah || Contributor
The Dean of Students' Affairs at Pentecost University, Rev. Johnathan Koffie has died.

He died at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital today Tuesday, June 22.

The university convened an emergency assembly meeting to break the news to management and students at the James McKeown Auditorium.

He was involved in a fatal accident between Nkoranza and Techimam while on official duty.

He was admitted at a hospital in Techimam but was later transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he died.

