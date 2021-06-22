Man who allegedly killed his friend over GH¢5 debt remanded

33-year-old Kwame Dankwa, who has been arraigned before the Mampong Akuapem Magistrate Court for allegedly killing his friend over a GHS 5.00 debt has been remanded into police custody.

He is facing a charge of murder contrary to section 46 of Act 29/60.

The decision to remand him was to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the case.

He is to reappear before the court on July 13, 2021.

Kwame Dankwa allegedly shot and killed his friend over GHS5 debt on Monday, June 21, 2021, when he went to retrieve the money and a confrontation ensued.

---citinewsroom