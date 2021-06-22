"You've done projects previous gov'ts could not do for us” – Nayiri to Akufo-Addo

The Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has applauded the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for seeing to the construction and completion of several projects which had been on the wish list of the chiefs and people of Mamprugu for many years.

According to the Nayiri, the impact of the work undertaken by the President Akufo-Addo has been felt by the entire country, especially the people of the North East Region.

He indicated that several town water projects across the North East Region, which have been commissioned, the asphalting of the Nalerigu, Gambaga, and Walewale town roads, as well as the ongoing construction of Wulugu-Kpasenkpe Road, the Nasia-Kparigu road, the Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu road, the Nalerigu-Gbintiri road and Gbintiri-Chereponi Road, all in the North East Region, are examples of projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.

“The above-mentioned projects that are being witnessed, have been on the request list of Mamprugu for years which eluded, and, undoubtedly, passed on from government to government. Certainly, we owe you tons of gratitude,” the Nayiri added.

Naa Bohogu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga made this known on Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, when the President paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, as part of his two-day tour of North East Region.

The Nayiri also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam and Irrigation Project, which he described as the “Super Game Changer Project in the North”, which will result in the provision of electricity, and 25,000 hectares of irrigation facilities.

“The Dam I also understand will serve as a receptacle to collect all water up stream which has been the source of the region's perennial flooding,” he added.

Touching on the pro-poor policies implemented by the Government of President Akufo-Addo since 2017, such as the free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-constituency-One Ambulance, the expansion of the National School Feeding Programmme and the introduction of the Nation Builders Corps he indicated that these policies are “well thought-out and targeted policies that are aimed at reducing poverty. Ours is a young region on which these policies perfectly fit.”

The Nayiri thanked President Akufo-Addo for the appointment of the former Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama to the high office of Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America.

“We are forever most grateful. Your appointment of Hon. Mustapha Ussif as Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Hajia Abudu Zuweira Lariba as Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is being highly appreciated,” he added.