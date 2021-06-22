Law student becomes first to publish 800 pages book in law and naturopathic medicine

Listen to article

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, a noted Naturopathic doctor and Vinnytsia state pedagogical university, Ukraine, honorary Professor of Naturopathic Medicine has distinguished himself as an academic and a young Professor to write a book in the field of Naturopathic Medicine Practice and healthcare as a law student at the LLB level.

The book is the first of its kind in the legal profession as a specialised area of the healthcare industry. The thirteenth chapter book was forwarded by the author of the renowned book, Reading the law, Lawyer Benjamin T. Antiedu, with contributions from some lawyers and healthcare policymakers such as Lawrencia Aggrey-Bluwey, an assistant Lecturer with the university of education, Winneba. Lawyer Owusu Badu, who is a senior law Lecturer at the KAAF University and a lawyer of good standing was impressed and amazed with the kind of work produced by Dr. Nyarkotey Obu, who is going into his final year of the LLB law program at the Kings University College.

The renowned lawyer and Lecturer at the KAAF UNIVERSITY is of the view that Dr. Nyarkotey combined his rich academic and clinical experience as well as being a student of the law to write this rare book. He recommended the book to all healthcare professionals, legal professionals, students of the law, judges, and the traditional and alternative medicine fraternity. The book is expected to be launch in November at the faculty of law, Governance and international relations at the Kings University College, Akplaku

Chapter one deals with the background to Naturopathic Medicine Practice in Ghana; Chapter two talks about the laws of Ghana and the judicial system; chapter 3 centers on the development of Medical law; chapter four cements on Medical and healthcare laws in Ghana; chapter five is on Naturopathy as a concept; chapter six is on human rights, healthcare and Naturopathy; Chapter 7 deals with enforcement of rights to health; chapter 8 focuses on specific human rights; chapter nine deals with the legal concept of Naturopathy and scope of practice and many others. Medical negligence is also featured in chapter 12 in addition to the crosspathy Medical Practice in chapter 13. Another lawyer, Martina Akusika Mensah, who also reviewed the book also emphasize that the book is really impressive academic and Practical experience at fore and medical experts will take guidance from it in light of recent events of Medical negligence.

---Dangme News