You've 10-days to provide evidence you renounced your Ivorian citizenship – Court orders Jomoro MP

The Sekondi High Court in the Western Region of Ghana has given the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Tofey a 10-day ultimatum to provide evidence she renounced her Ivorian citizenship before contesting as a lawmaker.

One Joshua Emuah Kwofie dragged the National Democratic Congress’ MP to court alleging that she had dual citizenship when she contested the 2020 polls.

The NDC, however, filed an application of ‘No case’ but the Sekondi High Court threw away their application.

The Justice of the Court, Dr Richard Osei Hwere on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, stated that the defendant, Dorcas Affo-Tofey had accepted that she had Ivorian citizenship but renounced it before contesting, adding that it will be appropriate for her to be given the opportunity to produce the evidence.

He, therefore, ordered the lawmaker to provide the certificate that proves she renounced her Ivorian citizenship within 10 days to the court registry.