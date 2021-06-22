ModernGhana logo
22.06.2021

UE/R: Irate residents in Biu lynch, burn three alleged cattle thieves to death

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Angry residents in Biu in the Kassena-Nankana District of the Upper East Region have lynched and burnt three persons to death for allegedly engaging in robbery.

Two of the three persons have been identified as Peter Ayeleguni, 40, and Emmanuel Kofi Sewor, 28.

Meanwhile, the third person, who residents believe to be a Fulani man is yet to be identified.

The three were reportedly forcibly apprehended by the irate mob in Biu on Friday, June 18, and lynched before being set ablaze.

With no show of mercy, their bodies were burnt beyond recognition alongside a motorcycle and a tricycle.

The three, now deceased are said to have been engaged in cattle theft in Navrongo.

The Police has currently taken over the matter and is conducting an investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

The burnt bodies have been deposited at the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for preservation and autopsy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

