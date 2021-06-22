Kwaku Ayiriba: 19-year-old farmer commits suicide at Mpasaaso

Listen to article

A 19-year-old man, Kwaku Ayiriba, has hanged himself on a farm at Mpasaaso Number 2 in the Ahafo Ano south-West District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident has thrown residents into a state of shock as they are trying to understand why the young man took his life.

It remains unclear what caused the young tomato farmer to hang himself.

His mother, Madam Juliet who confirmed the incident said his son was found hanging on his farm.

According to her, he had informed his father he was going to the farm to work. However, the family got worried as the time he was supposed to return from the farm had elapsed.

The family then went in search of him only to find him hanging on a cocoa tree with blood oozing from his mouth.

They later reported the incident to the assembly member and the chief of the town who in turn also informed the Mpasaaso Police station.

The police together with other townfolks went to the farm to retrieve the body at around 9:45 pm Monday.

The body has since been deposited at the Mankranso government hospital morgue for autopsy and investigation.