E/R: Police on the hunt for killer of Besease Basic School teacher

The Police in Okorase in the Eastern Region are on the hunt for the killer[s] of Besease Basic School teacher who was shot dead over the weekend.

According to reports, Mr. Solomon Arhin, a 36-year-old man was murdered on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The sad incident reportedly occurred around 11:00GMT in the middle of the house of the deceased who also runs a Mobile Money business as a vendor.

Police visited the house where they found Mr. Solomon Arhin in a pool of blood.

An inspection of the body by the Police uncovered that he had been shot in the chest.

In what the police suspect to be a robbery, a sum of GHS8,290.30, a laptop, five mobile phones, a cheque book, and other documents were surprisingly found in the victim’s two black backpacks.

The Police are currently investigating the matter and are according to sources chasing a number of leads.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital, Koforidua for autopsy and preservation.