21.06.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Police on the hunt for killer of Besease Basic School teacher

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in Okorase in the Eastern Region are on the hunt for the killer[s] of Besease Basic School teacher who was shot dead over the weekend.

According to reports, Mr. Solomon Arhin, a 36-year-old man was murdered on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The sad incident reportedly occurred around 11:00GMT in the middle of the house of the deceased who also runs a Mobile Money business as a vendor.

Police visited the house where they found Mr. Solomon Arhin in a pool of blood.

An inspection of the body by the Police uncovered that he had been shot in the chest.

In what the police suspect to be a robbery, a sum of GHS8,290.30, a laptop, five mobile phones, a cheque book, and other documents were surprisingly found in the victim’s two black backpacks.

The Police are currently investigating the matter and are according to sources chasing a number of leads.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital, Koforidua for autopsy and preservation.

