2021 PHC: Poor publicity will affect outcome of exercise – ReCPAG

The Research Center for Policy Advocacy and Governance (ReCPAG) says it envisages a poor outcome from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) due to the poor publicity from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

This year’s exercise is scheduled to commence on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and end on July 11, 2021.

With barely a week before the start of the census, several communities in the country are said to be unaware of the exercise with some citizens hesitant to participate because of the misinformation and misconception about the Population and Housing Census.

In a press release from ReCPAG, it has expressed concern and says the lack of publicity about the 2021 PHC will potentially affect the outcome of the entire exercise.

“The citizenry must be well informed of their role and responsibilities on the Census Night, possible questionnaires to be administered and the mapping system throughout the enumeration process to help minimize errors and enhance community cooperation and participation,” part of the release from ReCPAG dated Monday, June 21, 2021, reads.

It adds, “ReCPAG, therefore, calls on the Ghana Statistical Service to intensify and scale up its public education and campaigns as it is the surest way to get our local folks to buy into the exercise.”

The group is calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn in no uncertain terms the politicization of the exercise, as well as the threats and attempts to remove the properly trained census officers by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and replace them with their party loyalists.

