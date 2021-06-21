Accra Zabarma Chief sends condolences to cop killed in James Town Bullion Van robbery

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of Ghana Zabarma Association, Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko has sent condolences to the family of the murdered Constable General Emmanuel Osei.

The police officer and a bystander were killed during a robbery attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo in James Town, Accra last week.

In his condolence message, Alhaji Pro-Umar described the attack as barbaric and a shocking blow to the entire nation.

He prayed God gives the bereaved families and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said it is unfortunate for such an incident to happen to an institution that is mandated to protect lives and properties adding that it will be a wake-up call for the government to better equip the police.

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief called on the banks to adhere to the directives of the IGP to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting money to help reduce robbery attack on bullion vans in the country.

The armoured bullion vans according to him will help the banks to avoid loss of money and lives.