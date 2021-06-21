FixTheCountry campaigners’ case adjourned to June 25

Listen to article

A ruling on objections raised against the Attorney General’s representation in the matter of the Republic and the Organizers of #fixtheCountry protest March has been adjourned to Friday, June 25.

Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, was on Monday morning stopped in his tracks while about to move a motion for an injunction on the protest marches.

The motion read, “an application seeking an order directed at the organisers and conveners of an intended demonstration dubbed #fixthecountry protest March, their associates, agents, assigns and workmen, prohibiting the conduct of the said demonstration on grounds of public safety, public security, and public health, till the restrictions imposed on large public gatherings are lifted by law.”

Just when the Attorney-General was about to complete his submission, a lawyer for the conveners, Julius Asinyo, raised three preliminary objections on the grounds of the capacity of the Republic to institute the proceedings, the processes invoking the Court’s jurisdiction, and whether the AG was properly before the Court.

They argued that the proceedings were civil in nature and, should have been instituted and led by the Police, and not the Attorney General.

The Attorney General however described the objections as purely misconceived and based on a complete misunderstanding of the fundamental laws regarding the instant application.

Mr. Dame argued that the police service is a public service per the constitution and must enjoy the legal services of the legal representation of the Attorney General.

Justice Ruby Aryeetey of the Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court is expected to give her ruling to this preliminary objection on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The outcome of the ruling will then determine whether the substantive matter will be heard going forward.

---citineesroom