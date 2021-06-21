Adaklu NPP executives, others kick against reappointment of incumbent DCE

Mr Emmanuel Gbeku Awudey, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to avoid re-appointing the incumbent District Chief Executive of the area, Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, for obvious reasons.

He alleged that Mr Donkor’s attitude towards stakeholders especially the traditional authorities, workers of the Assembly and party executives has been below reproach.

Mr Awudey, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency in Ho said re-engaging him would spelldown for the district as he would suffer uncooperative stance from the chiefs and others, who have branded him as “disrespectful and arrogant.”

He recounted that during the 2020 campaign period, “by his singular attitude, the party was rejected outright by the people,” and renewal of his contract would further worsen the visibility of the party.

He said the 2024 election would be fiercely fought and no one can leave out chances as little numbers would shore up the party’s accumulated votes for victory.

Mr Awudey alleged many workers at the Assembly have threatened to ask for transfers should Mr Donkor be re-appointed.

“Look, I can tell you that some 98 per cent of party members have kicked against renewal of appointment of Mr Donkor,” and prayed that their collective expectation would be met.

He classified the DCE as having run a one-man show prior to the election as the party was not involved in the myriad of development projects undertaken in the district apart from electrification and community water projects.

He described him as not a team player and a recipe for disunity going forward.

Mr Donkor, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency responded “No comment.”

Meanwhile, aspirants penciled for appointment would on Friday undergo their final vetting processes by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Accra.

Again, nine aspirants have applied to the position of DCE including Mr Donkor, the current DCE of the area.

Mr Stephen Obimpeh, Adaklu Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Thursday.

The other candidates are Mr Charles Aklaku, Contractor, Rev. Jerry Wedanu, a Pastor, Ms Juliana Kpedekpo, a Public Servant and Ms Cate Ametefe, Director, Adaklu District Nation Builders Corp (NABCO).

The rest are Mr Nicholas Amanfu, Adaklu District NADMO Director, Mr Benson Tozah Akpator, an Accountant, Mr Aaron Fenuku, a teacher and Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of National Health Insurance Authority.