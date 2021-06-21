Stop pressuring police personnel to steal for you — Police Chief warns family members

The Director-General in Charge of Special Duties at Ghana Police Service, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno is urging families of the new recruits to desist from exerting unnecessary pressure and making financial demands from them so that they are not pushed out of frustration to engage in misconducts.

According to him “financial demands on them should be measured and avoided unnecessary comparison of their success with others. Such unnecessary pressures contain their seeds of destruction which if not checked may lead them into many temptations“.

COP Yohuno made these known when he witnessed the passing out of 326 new police recruits trained for six months at the Police Training School in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The police chief noted that these demands have in recent past lured officers into committing crimes against the service’s rules and regulations.

He explained that other several privileges, relatives could benefit from officers including providing paralegal counsel to solve family and community problems, adding that the demands have, however, led them into misconducting themselves.

“It is a privilege to have your relatives serving in the Ghana Police Service and the benefits the family stands to gain cannot be overemphasised. Police officers have become paralegal counsels to their families and communities, offering good counsels which in most cases solve family and community problems'' COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno noted.

He urged the officers that “It is our advice to you, the families that do not draw these young officers into land litigations, inter-community conflicts and chieftaincy problems in your families''.

COP Yohuno also expressed worry over increasing cases of husbands murdering their wives, urging women to report such men to DOVVSU early before the unfortunate happens.

COP Yohunu charged the recruits to maintain every effort to improve upon the standard of discipline and professional policing performance.

At the end of the event, General Recruit Joseph Odotei Charway was adjudged the best at Koforidua Police Training School.

---DGN online