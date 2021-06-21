Bishop Dag apologises to Otumfuo over 'offensive' sermon

The Founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has apologised to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after a sermon he preached in which he criticised the Asantehene went viral and offended his subjects.

In the said audio, the renowned global evangelist preached a sermon about kingship where he used the Asantehene as an example, and questioned his impact and legacy beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.

The audio has offended the King’s subjects with many pouring out their anger via social media, with some threatening to attack Lighthouse Chapel branches in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 20, 2021, and cited by Citinewsroom.com, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills apologised to the Asantehene, explaining that the message was preached nearly 20 years ago but had been taken out of context maliciously circulated.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills alleged that the message has been maliciously reshared by certain individuals who had previously threatened to close down branches of his church in Kumasi.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”.

“I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” excerpts of the statement read.

In the statement, Bishop Dag also extolled the accomplishments of the Asantehene, adding that “the accomplishments of his majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see”.

– Read the full statement here:

—citinewsroom