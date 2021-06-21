‘It’s unfair to say police are doing nothing about the crime situation’ – Kweku Baako

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, wants Ghanaians bastardizing the Ghana Police Service over recent crimes to rather encourage them to do more.

To him, it is unfair to say the Ghana Police Service is looking on unconcerned while criminals continue to terrorize Ghanaians with impunity during the day and at night.

According to Mr. Baako, the police must instead be commended for their selflessness in tackling the country's security challenges despite the limited resources at their disposal.

“It is not fair to say the police are not doing anything at all. I think they are doing a lot within the constraints of limited resources. It is better to encourage them instead,” he said.

Mr. Baako was sharing his views on some high-level crimes recorded last week. Recent crimes

Two bullion vans were attacked by robbers at different places last week. One occurred at Jamestown in Accra, while the other one took place near Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

Two persons –a police officer and a trader—lost their lives in the robbery attack at Jamestown while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the robbers.

With the incident that occurred in the Central Region, the bullion van crew managed to escape the attack unhurt.

There have been other cases of robberies and killings reported in other parts of the country.

Some persons have suggested that the bullion van attacks and other daylight robberies recorded in the country in recent times show a failure on the part of the country's security agencies.

Some have even claimed there is a state of insecurity in the country because of the seeming surge in crime cases.

Increasing robberies signify a breakdown in law and order – Haruna Iddrisu

For instance, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has blamed the increasing reports of armed robbery incidents in parts of the country on what he calls a “breakdown in law and order.”

According to him, the President has failed to ensure that Ghanaians are safe to go about their daily activities. The Minority Leader also called for major reforms in the police and security setup, adding that the sector needs to be adequately resourced. Kweku Baako again

But Mr. Kweku Baako Jnr rejected such claims.

He said the suggestion that there’s a state of insecurity in the country is far-fetched.

Although he acknowledges that there is a challenge with security in the country, he believes generalising the security situation based on a few crime cases is unfair, and an exaggeration.

“There are some people who might feel insecure relative to certain incidents of violence, especially robbery, that have taken place in recent times or in the past. It is natural…and indeed such persons can transmit it to their relatives or community members. I’m not about to suggest that there are people in this country who don’t feel insecure or are not concerned about these incidents. What I’m not too sure about is whether you can move from this correct premise and generalise it to suggest that there is a state of national insecurity. I think that is a bit of an exaggeration and not a factual picture,” he said. Police action on bullion van attackers

The Ghana Police Service earlier launched a manhunt for the persons who attacked the bullion van at Jamestown. The service has placed a GHS20,000 bounty on the head of the perpetrators.

215 suspected criminals arrested in post bullion van robbery attack swoop

Meanwhile, following the recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra, the Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on an enhanced operation in Accra and arrested 215 suspected criminals .

—citinewsroom