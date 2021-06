Government will absorb Hydroxyurea sickle cell therapy under NHIS — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced government's decision to absorb the cost of hydroxyurea, a modifying therapy for sickle cell patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Hydroxyurea is a treatment process for sickle cell anaemia, which helps to prevent the formation of sickle-shaped red blood cells.

Dr. Bawumia made the announcement on his Facebook page as the world marked Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19th.

"As the world marked Sickle Cell Awareness Day on 19th June, I am pleased to announce that at a meeting I chaired on June 8, 2021, with stakeholders including Professor Ohene Frimpong, President of the Sickle Cell Foundation, the Minister of Health, the National Health Insurance Authority and NOVARTIS, it was agreed that hydroxyurea, a modifying therapy for sickle cell, will now be provided under the NHIS to improve the physical health of people living with it," Dr. Bawumia wrote.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a promise to place the therapy under the NHIS in the run-up to the 2020 elections, and the Vice President noted that the move was a fulfilment of the promise.

"This is a promise that has been fulfilled by his Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo," Dr. Bawumia added.

---GNA