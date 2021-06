Ghana has recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the active case count to 1,239.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The country's death toll stands at 793 as of June 14, 2021.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 94,913 cases have been recorded with 92,881 recoveries.

Out of these numbers, 13 persons are in the severe case category, while 9 are in critical condition.