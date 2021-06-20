Rains, heavy thunderstorms expected today - GMet

A rainstorm observed along the eastern borders of the country today June 20 at 0400GMT, is expected to move westwards to affect parts of the country, with cloudiness and moderate to heavy thunderstorms and rains.

Regions in the Northern half of the country-Upper East, Northeast, Northern, Upper West, Savannah and Oti regions-would be affected from the hours of 0500 GMT to 1100 GMT.

A forecast signed by Mr. David Quaye, Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency, said a separate rainstorm located in Nigeria, is expected to affect the southern half of the country later in the day.

The storm is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, and the public is advised to take all necessary precautions, it said.

---GNA