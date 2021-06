Listen to article

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has delivered triplets.

A picture of the former Deputy Minister of Transport is seen carrying one of the babies.

Her husband, Hudu Mogtari, a former CEO of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and John Dramani Mahama were seen carrying the remaining two babies.

The now mother of four has received tons of congratulatory messages on social media.

See comments below: