We can't continue to be naked, let's produce our own covid-19 vaccines – Akufo-Addo urges ECOWAS members

Listen to article

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Akufo-Addo, has hinted at frantic efforts being made by some member states to produce COVID-19 vaccines.

The ECOWAS Chair says the move is aimed at tackling the situation at hand rather than depending solely on foreign aid.

Speaking at the opening session of the 59th ECOWAS summit in Accra on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said the pandemic has had a devastating effect on economies in the sub-region, hence the need for close collaboration among member states to address the concern.

“All the countries in the region have taken delivery of some vaccines, supplemented by procurement by some member states. I thank foreign friends of the community who have contributed to funding the initiative.”

“We note, however, that the quantities received are wholly insufficient. We must thus continue to work on the purchase and production of vaccines in our region. We have to encourage members of our community such as Nigeria, Senegal, and my own country Ghana who are making the efforts to produce their own vaccines. We cannot afford to be naked the next time.”

---citinewsroom