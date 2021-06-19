Police Deputy Chief Inspector found dead in room at Flagstaff House Barracks

Listen to article

A police officer identified as Deputy Chief Inspector Emmanuel Kofi Nunekpeku has been found dead in his room at Jubilee House Barracks Block.

He died on Friday, 18 June 2021 at Block E Room 35.

Sources said his wife, Faustina Nunekpeku who is also a police officer visited and found him lying on his bed dead.

The incident has been reported at the Cantonments police station.

His body has been inspected but no marks of assault were found on him to suggest any foul play.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police have commenced investigations.