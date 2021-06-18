Kwahu East DCE present desks to educational directorate

The Kwahu East District Educational Directorate today, 18th June 2021 received 800 pieces of mono and dual desks as well as 100 sets of teacher tables and chairs for onward distribution to schools to facilitate effective teaching and learning in the area.

Presenting the desks, the DCE emphasized the need to support schools with the needed logistics to make teaching and learning comfortable.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong added that the gesture was part of efforts to address the furniture deficit in schools in his district.

The DCE said, he was committed to improving education in the district to complement President Akufo Addo's pledge of ensuring every Ghanaian child has access to quality education.

He, therefore, pledged to provide the necessary resources for schools within the Kwahu East District as part of his efforts to make the President's vision of improving the quality of education possible.

Kwahu East District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Robert Andah Monney, thanked the DCE and the Assembly for the kind gesture.

He said the desks would go a long way to solve issues of congestion in classrooms due to insufficient desks and improve concentration on the part of pupils to attain academic excellence.

He assured that his outfit will distribute the furniture fairly and also ensure they are well maintained.