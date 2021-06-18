Father burns daughter’s hand for ‘stealing’ her grandmother's Ghc10

An eight-year-old girl has been hospitalized at the Walewale hospital in the North East Region after her father allegedly burnt her hand with fire for allegedly stealing GHC10 belonging to her grandmother.

The victim was accused by her stepmother that she had stolen GHC10 from the grandmother and reported her to the father.

The father of the survivor, Alhassan Maijida is said to have beaten her severely with a stick resulting in her sustaining injuries on the eye as well.

The incident which happened on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Kparpiri near the West Mamprusi municipality left the little girl traumatized.

DGN Online gathered that the victim denied the allegation and was vindicated by the grandmother but that did not stop her father from subjecting her to severe beatings.

After the torture, the victim was abandoned by the father and stepmother for days until an uncle visited their home and realized the victim was in a bad condition and took her to the Wulugu health centre and was later transferred to the Walewale hospital for treatment.

The sister of the victim’s mother, Aminatu Salifu told a journalist that she was called by a doctor at the Walewale hospital and that when she arrived at the hospital and saw the little girl she could not control her tears.

“ I asked her what happened to her and she told me her father put her hand in fire and that she was innocent of the allegation that she stole GHC10 belonging to her grandmother.”

Madam Aminatu lamented about the absence of the victim’s father at the hospital adding that it shows he is not remorseful about what he did to the little girl.

“This man has no patient so we will take care of the child and I will ensure that my sister leaves the marriage for good and never return to this kind of marriage .”

Meanwhile, the mother has refused to report the matter to the police for fear of her being punished because it’s alleged that the Mampurugu tradition does not accept wives reporting their husbands at the police station.

---DGN online