Offinso North: PWDs equipped with skills in soap making

Persons with Disabilities in the Offinso North District of Ashanti region have received training in soap making to enhance their livelihoods.

The two-week training program was a collaborative effort by the district and Center of Posterity Interest Organisation (COPIO), an NGO seeking welfare of the less privileged in society.

A total of 12 out of over 500 persons who received the training are expected to extend the knowledge acquired to the rest within the district with time.

At a mini ceremony to exhibit the products made by the physically challenged during the two-week training period in Akumadan, variety of soaps including shower gels, liquid soaps, bar soaps, powder and 'Azuma blow' were displayed at the Tuesday market witnessed by officials from the assembly and private institutions amongst others.

Chairman of the Association for Offinso North Mr. Paul K. Fosu expressed joy at the favor done them by the assembly and the NGO saying this would cushion them and their families in emboldening their quest for financial freedom.

He commended the NGO for initiating the establishment of ultramodern training center for the disables in the district meant to ensure they are adequately equipped with employable skills to gain financial independence.

He however appealed to private entities and individuals to support them both financially and logistically to be able to cater and improve the training capacity for the over 500 members across the district.