Student granted GH¢20,000 bail over theft

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties to a student for allegedly stealing different currencies to the tune of GH¢25,000.00 belonging to a businessman.

Avis Addy Clottey is to deposit her passport with the court's registry and also report to the Police every Friday until the determination of the case.

She has since denied the offence and is to make her next appearance on August 30, 2021.

Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Ouborr Kutando, the complainant, and accused person were lovers.

On June 12, 2020, the accused person visited him at his Osu residence, where she spent the night.

Prosecution said at about 0800 hours, the following day, after she had left, the complainant detected that his monies: GH¢20,000.00 and USD900, equivalent to GH¢5,332.00 were missing from his room.

Chief Inspector Bansah said he quickly called the girlfriend to check with her but her two cellular lines were off therefore he called her mother who promised to find out from the daughter.

The Court heard that after three days, a formal complaint was lodged with the La Police who went to the accused's house but did not meet her, adding that calls on her lines showed they were off.

On December 11, 2020, police again went to the accused person's house and met her mother but she failed to open the door.

She said on December 21, a criminal summons was served through the mother for the accused person to appear before the Court.

---GNA