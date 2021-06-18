Cheating is inbuilt for men, I'm not ashamed of cheating on my wife – Bulldog

Artist manager and owner of Bull Haus Entertainment Bulldog says cheating in relationships is usual of men.

He is the act is an inbuilt character of all men.

According to him, men often cheat for no reason not because they do not have a beautiful or good wife.

The artist manager indicated that though he has a beautiful wife, he sometimes cheats on her and he does not regret it because it's normal for men to cheat.

“I think cheating is inbuilt for men that’s what I believe. But I am not proud I cheated on my wife and I am not ashamed of it. I don’t know if I will cheat again. I just hope I won’t cheat on her,“ he reacted when Nana Aba asked if he had ever cheated on his wife on Starr chat.

He noted men cheat for adventure.