You can run but you can’t hide, we'll arrest you soon – Kofi Boakye warns bullion van robbers

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye

The Head of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has given the assurance the bullion van robbers will be arrested.

He added that the rising crime rate in the country will soon be brought under control.

“I want to emphasize to the nation that very, very, very soon all those involved in this bullion robbery and especially those who committed it, they will be arrested very soon. They can run and run and run but they cannot hide,” the famous Police officer noted during the passing out ceremony of some new recruits Friday in Kumasi.

He appealed to the recruits to be alert in gathering useful information which can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“It is incumbent on all of us including you – the new recruits – to help us achieve this objective, starting from now and you have a duty of arresting these criminals who killed one of us. This is non-negotiable and we cannot compromise on the need to arrest these criminals.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has hit back at security analysts raising concerns over the seeming rising spate of crime in the country saying the Police is doing their best.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” James Oppong-Boanuh told journalists after visiting the family of the officer who was slain in the James Town Bullion Van attack on Monday.

He continued: “So, if any so-called security analyst is saying that we are not on top of our game and that’s why these things are happening, he does not know what he is talking about”.

It comes in the wake of the killing of a Policeman in a Bullion Van attack at James Town in Accra.

A similar attack happened on the Accra Winneba road on Thursday June 17.

---starrfm