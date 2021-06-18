It’s been empty promises after empty promises - Hokpeta residents cry over poor roads

The residents of Hodzo, Kpenoe, and Takla (Hokpeta) in the Volta Region are brooding over the poor road networks.

The residents in Hokpeta in the Ho Municipality are disturbed by the negative economic impact of the roads particularly the uncompleted 20-kilometer Barracks to Hodzo road.

They are calling on government to walk the talk after declaring this year as ‘Year of Roads’.

Speaking to journalists after a protest on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Convener and Zonal Council Chairman of the aggrieved youth stressed that they have had enough of the neglect from government.

“Since time immemorial, which is over a century when our forefathers migrated here, there has never been any major improvement on the road that connects us to the regional capital, Ho, and for years now, it has been almost impassable.

“We have been neglected, just promises over empty promises that the road has been awarded and the contractor will commence work next week,” Divine Ganyo told the press.

The convener continued, “Our investigations reveal that the same contractor was awarded Akwete-Adaklu road and as we speak, the Akwete-Adaklu Waya road is completed, Barracks-Hodzo still remains uncompleted and cynically ignored.

“We were thinking this road will be a special road for this government because the Caltech Ventures was named as a factory under one district one factory yet the road that connects the factory to the regional capital is unmotorable.”

The residents are hoping their protest is given the needed attention for immediate action from the government for the uncompleted road network to be completed.