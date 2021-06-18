RTI Law is on your side, aggressively apply for information - Samson Anyenini to journalists

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer and Media Practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini has charged journalists in the country to aggressively apply for information when needed by taking advantage of the Right to Information (RTI) Law.

The RTI Law was passed on March 26, 2019 by Parliament after decades of delay. Subsequently, President Akufo-Addo on May 21, 2019 assented to it before it became effective in January 2020.

Although the Law has been operational since last year, it appears to be underutilized by journalists in the country who were at the forefront to get it passed into law.

Speaking at a media forum on the RTI Law organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MWFA), on Thursday, June 17, 2021, Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini noted that it appears the media has gone to sleep after the passage of the law.

According to him, the media seem to have forgotten there is a law that gives them access to information.

Even though the processes for obtaining information is stressful, Lawyer Anyenini insists that it should not be an excuse not to take advantage of the Law.

He has called on not only the media, but the public to aggressively apply for information when needed.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has expressed optimism in the RTI Commission and says he believes the Commission will provide the needed help and support to anyone that apply for information.