TUTAG calls off strike after assurances from Education Ministry, NLC

The Technical University Teachers' Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has called off it indefinite strike after receiving an assurance from the Education Ministry that their demands will be met.

The teacher group commenced an indefinite partial strike on Monday, June 14, 2021, over failed attempts to have the expired conditions of service of its members renewed.

“The conditions of service for TUTAG members expired since 2006. We have since been engaging the government to get us a new condition of service to no avail.

“Though the government has agreed in writing that we are to enjoy the same conditions of service comparable to the traditional universities, that is yet to be implemented. 2018/2019 research arrears due TUTAG members has since been pending,” TUTAG explained in a statement before beginning the strike.

After a meeting with the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, that included the National Labour Commission (NLC), TUTAG has decided to call off the strike today.

According to the National President of TUTAG, Dr. Michael Brigandi who spoke to Class News after the meeting, the Education Minister has given them unfeigned assurances that give them the belief that their demands will be met.

Hence members of TUTAG will on Monday, June 21, 2021, resume work. It is understood that the NLC has given TUTAG a maximum of 90 days to resolve all issues.

If after September 15, 2021, TUTAG demands are not met, they will advise themselves and take the next line of action.